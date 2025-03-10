The Elowen skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 with update v29.40. The skin is inspired by Greek mythology, and her design is closely related to the game. Two things that stand out are the Spartan sword on her hip and her hand, which is armored, seemingly cybernetic or augmentic. While she's also bound by fate, it is unclear to what or who.

Ad

Additionally, she can be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Just remember to carry a new Longsword when you go out exploring, as the one that belongs to her is not usable in this reality. If all else fails, make a run for it and head back to your Village to rest and recuperate.

Here is how to get the Elowen skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Elowen skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Elowen skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 10, 2025, the Elowen skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. It can be purchased via the Fate-Carved Warrior Bundle and is associated with the Fate-Carved Warrior Set.

Ad

Trending

The Fate-Carved Warrior Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Fate-Carved Warrior Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Do note that you cannot acquire any of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Elowen skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Elowen will remain listed until March 10, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Elowen skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 10, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback