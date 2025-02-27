Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with update v34.00. The characters need no introduction for longtime Cowboy Bebop fans. Faye Valentine is a wanted criminal, while Spike Spiegel is a former member of the criminal Red Dragon Syndicate. Together, they are the protagonists of the anime/manga and are a bounty-hunting duo.

As with all anime collaborations, Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel lack LEGO Styles but can still be used in modes such as Ballistic, Battle Royale/Zero Build, Rocking Racing, and Festival. Maybe in the future, you will be able to explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey with these characters, but for now, the aforementioned modes will have to suffice.

Here is how to get Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can purchase the Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 27, 2025, Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Cowboy Bebop" Tab. They can be purchased via the Cowboy Bebop Bundle and are associated with the Cowboy Bebop Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

Faye Valentine (Outfit + Selectable Styles) - 1,500 V-Bucks

Spike Spiegel (Outfit + Selectable Styles) - 1,500 V-Bucks

Jukebox Pop (Emote) - 400 V-Bucks

Lil' Swordfish II (Emote + Traversal) - 500 V-Bucks

Red Tail Reaver (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks

Swordfish II Slasher (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks

Multi-Purpose Phone (Back Bling) - 300 V-Bucks

Roses For Julia (Back Bling) - 300 V-Bucks

Valentine Blue (Wrap + Animated) - 500 V-Bucks

To obtain everything in the Cowboy Bebop Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 3,400 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

How long will Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel will remain listed until March 8, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 8, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return, as they are not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

