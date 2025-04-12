The Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline (Adventure Time) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.30. The characters are part of the collaboration with Adventure Time, which has been requested by the community. It has taken a while for Epic Games to sort things out, but it's finally here.
The collaboration introduces Finn The Human, Jake The Dog, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline to the Metaverse. They also have LEGO Outfits, which means you can use them in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey.
On that note, here is how to get Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline (Adventure Time) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.
How to get Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline (Adventure Time) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of April 12, 2025, Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline (Adventure Time) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Adventure Time" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Adventure Time Bundle and is associated with the Adventure Time Set.
The Adventure Time Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:
- Finn The Human (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Outfit) + Finn's Backpack (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Jake The Dog (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Outfit) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Princess Bubblegum (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Outfit) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Marceline (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Outfit) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Scarlet (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks
- Peppermint Axe (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) - 800 V-Bucks
- Marceline's Parasol (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) - 800 V-Bucks
- Hambo (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) - 300 V-Bucks
- Lumpy Space Piano (Keytar + Reactive) - 800 V-Bucks
- Marcy's Ax Bass (Bass) - 800 V-Bucks
To obtain everything in the Adventure Time Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 3,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.
How long will Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline (Adventure Time) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, and Marceline (Adventure Time) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 21, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). The characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
