How to get Godzilla Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Godzilla Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 come directly from the Kaiju. This utility item is, in a way, imbued with its powers, but not to a vast extent. Epic Games made sure to give options to players who are in the thick of the fight with Godzilla as a way to sustain themselves in combat.

To get your hands on Godzilla Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you must aim and shoot at the Kaiju's weak spots. It may take a few attempts, but it will be worth it considering you'll be dealing extra damage. If you manage to deal the most amount of damage during the match, you will get the Godzilla Medallion as a reward.

What do Godzilla Fragments do in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1?

If you manage to acquire some Godzilla Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you will delighted to know that they can restore your health. You can consume one to gain 40 health and three dash charges. If you plan on staying close to the Kaiju during the fight, the dash charges will allow you to dodge Godzilla's abilities.

Since they are purple, it's easy to spot them even during the most intense firefights. Moreover, these consumables may just allow you to stay in the fray longer and deal the most damage. If you succeed in the task, the Godzilla Medallion and Burst Quad Launcher will be yours.

Can you lose Godzilla Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1?

If you get eliminated, you'll drop the Godzilla Fragments (Image via Epic Games)

Yes, you can lose Godzilla Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 if you get eliminated. As with any other item/weapon, your teammates or opponents can pick them up and use them if they want. That being said, fret not you will likely have another chance to get them again in a different match. Perhaps this time, you may just become Godzilla and terrorize the island.

To summarize, to get Godzilla Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, you must deal the most amount of damage to the Kaiju during the match. Here are more in-depth details on everything you can expect from the Fortnite x Godzilla Titan Takedown event.

