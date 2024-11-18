How to get Ice Spice skin in Fortnite

The Ice Spice skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 2 Remix during the update v31.10.The rapper is featured prominently in this season, appearing on the island as an NPC that players can defeat to add to their entourage. While many expected her to be part of the Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass (given the theme of the Season), she was instead listed in the Item Shop.

Unfortunately, Ice Spice does not have her own LEGO Outfit. While this could change in the future, for now, you won’t be able to use the character when exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds.

With that in mind, here is how to get the Ice Spice skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Ice Spice skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Ice Spice skin is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (November 18, 2024), the Spice Ice skin in Fortnite is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop under the "Spotlight" tab. It can be purchased via the Rap Princess Bundle and is associated with the Ice Spice Set.

The Rap Princess Bundle comprises these seven cosmetic items:

If you want all the cosmetics and items associated with the Rap Princess Bundle, you can purchase them for 2,800 V-Bucks. The cosmetics and items can also be purchased separately.

You can purchase the Ice Spice skin in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)

Rap Princess Ice Spice (Outfit + Selectable Styles) and Ice Spice Mini (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Ice Princess (Outfit + Selectable Styles) and Munchkin (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Iced Out Mic (Microphone) can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks. In Ha Mood (Emote) and Oh Shhh (Emote) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Ice Spice skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Ice Spice skin in Fortnite will remain listed until December 6, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Ice Spice skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till December 6, 2024, 8 PM Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what Epic Games may have added.

