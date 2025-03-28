The Iconica Prime (Adidas) skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.20. The character is part of the collaboration between Epic Games and Adidas. Every aspect of Iconica Prime has telltale signs of inspiration taken from Adidas. Based on the design, the character looks to be a futuristic athlete of some kind.

Ad

Owing to Iconica Prime being an original character, she has her own LEGO Outfit, which makes her usable in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. You can also use the Outfit in any of the other core modes that support it. Just keep in mind that while she looks armored and built for combat, the character does not offer any competitive advantage.

On that note, here is how to get the Iconica Prime (Adidas) skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Iconica Prime (Adidas) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Iconica Prime (Adidas) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 28, 2025, the Iconica Prime (Adidas) in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Adidas" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Iconica Prime Bundle and is associated with the Striped Striker Set.

Ad

The Iconica Prime Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Iconica Prime Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

Ad

How long will the Iconica Prime (Adidas) skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Iconica Prime will remain listed until April 6, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Deja Grimm skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 6, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as she is not exclusive.

Ad

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback