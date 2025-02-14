The Iron Man skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1, with update v33.30. The character needs no introduction as he is often considered the most important Avenger. Hailing from the MCU, Tony Stark — the man behind the machine — is a living testament to how far an individual can and will go to safeguard the sanctity of life. Although his life came to an abrupt end on Earth 6-1-6, his legacy remains.

Owing to his popularity, it comes as no surprise that Epic Games has given the character his own LEGO Style. You can use Iron Man to explore the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Just be careful while roaming about — his suit does not have functionality in LEGO's reality.

Here is how to get the Iron Man skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Iron Man skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Iron Man skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 14, 2025, the Iron Man skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Marvel - Iron Man" Tab. It can be purchased via the Iron Legion Bundle and is associated with the Iron Legion Set.

The set comprises these four cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Iron Legion Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,500 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

The Iron Man skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Iron Man (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Iron Man (LEGO Outfit) can be purchased for 2,000 V-Bucks. Iron Sledge (Pickaxe) and Arc Counter (Back Bling) can be purchased for 800 and 400 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will the Iron Man skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Iron Man will remain listed until February 24, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Iron Man skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 24, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return sometime in the future since he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

