How to get Jake Sully and Neytiri (Avatar) skins in Fortnite

The Jake Sully and Neytiri (Avatar) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1 with update v33.30. The characters need no introduction as they are the main protagonists in the Avatar franchise. This collaboration comes more than two years after the release of Avatar: The Way of Water. Nevertheless, long-time fans can finally cosplay as their favorite Na'vi in the Metaverse.

Due to their popularity, Jake Sully and Neytiri have been given LEGO Styles. You can use them to explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds/worlds. Since there are a variety of biomes, a lot of Pandora, the characters will fit right into things. Just be careful while exploring the coastline, as pirates don't take too kindly to strangers.

Here is how to get the Jake Sully and Neytiri (Avatar) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Jake Sully and Neytiri (Avatar) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Jake Sully and Neytiri (Avatar) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 15, 2025, the Jake Sully and Neytiri (Avatar) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Spotlight - Avatar" Tab. They can be purchased via the Avatar: Warriors Of Pandora Bundle and are associated with the Avatar: Warriors Of Pandora Set.

The set comprises these 11 cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the Avatar: Warriors Of Pandora Bundle, you can purchase it for 3,400 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

Jake Sully and Neytiri (Avatar) skins in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Jake Sully (Outfit + Time Reactive) + Jake Sully (LEGO Outfit) and Woodsprite (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks. Neytiri (Outfit + Time Reactive) + Neytiri (LEGO Outfit) and Ikran Totem (Back Bling) can be purchased together for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Hunter's Banshee (Glider + Selectable Styles) and Pandora's Bloom (Emote) can be purchased for 1,200 and 400 V-Bucks, respectively. Jake's Hatchet (Pickaxe) and Neytiri's Knife (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each.

How long will the Jake Sully and Neytiri (Avatar) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Jake Sully and Neytiri will remain listed until February 25, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Jake Sully and Neytiri (Avatar) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 25, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will return sometime in the future since they are not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

