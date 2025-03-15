The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with update v34.10. It was added as part of the Tomb Raider collaboration that introduced the Lara Croft (2000s) skin. The vehicle in question can be used in Rocket Racing as well as in Battle Royale/Zero Build. Additionally, you will be able to use it in Rocket League.

Although the vehicle might look intimidating, it does not provide any competitive advantages; however, it does have some amazing Decals for sure. And if nothing else, with this being a collaboration with Tomb Raider, the Decals specific to the crossover will make the vehicle stand out in-game.

Here is how to get the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 15, 2025, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Lara Croft" Tab. It can be purchased via the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon + Tomb Raider Bundle and is associated with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Set.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon + Tomb Raider Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon + Tomb Raider Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot acquire any of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon will remain listed until March 26, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 26, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the Car Body will eventually return, as it is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

