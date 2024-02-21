How to get Kavel Skin in Fortnite

Kavel is the latest skin to be introduced in Fortnite (Chapter 5 Season 1). It seems to take some inspiration from the medieval theme of Chapter 4 Season 1. As such, it does not really fit into the ongoing storyline. This has left a few users perplexed as to why the character was added to the game, but Epic Games must have their reasons. Perhaps he could be a hint at things that are about to come.

As such, for the time being, Kavel is not an important character or related to any in-game lore. For now, his role is limited to being a skin that players can don during matches.

With that in mind, here's how to get the Kavel Skin.

Kavel Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Kavel Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 21, 2024), the Kavel Skin and all cosmetics associated with the En Garde Set are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set consists of a total of three cosmetic items. Here is the list:

Kavel (Outfit + Style + LEGO Style)

Scion's Shield (Back Bling)

Formal Straightblade (Pickaxe)

The Fortnite Kavel Bundle consists of Kavel (Outfit + Style + LEGO Style), Scion's Shield (Back Bling), and Formal Straightblade (Pickaxe) and will cost 1,500 V-Bucks. This is a discounted price, with the actual cost being 2,000 V-Bucks.

That said, if you do not want to purchase the Kavel Bundle, you can purchase the Kavel Skin individually for 1,200 V-Bucks. However, keep in mind that the Scion's Shield (Back Bling) does not come with this purchase. The Formal Straightblade (Pickaxe) can also be purchased individually for 800 V-Bucks.

How long will Kavel Skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Kavel should stay in the Item Shop until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games)

With Chapter 5 Season 1 coming to an end, the Kavel Skin is unlikely to stay in the Item Shop for very long. Despite it being the newest arrival this season, Epic Games will remove it to make room for other cosmetics, and for good reason.

Given that Fortnite Festival Season 2 is due to start on February 22, 2024, the Item Stop will likely be cleared out either before or after the downtime for update v28.30. Lady Gaga will become part of the Metaverse starting this Thursday, so space will have to be made for her cosmetics in-game.

Nevertheless, since the Kavel Skin is not exclusive in nature, there is no need to fret. It will come back into rotation sometime in the future. It will likely be featured a few times during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

