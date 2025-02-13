The Leatherface skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4, with update v31.40. For the uninitiated, Leatherface is a character from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. He made his first appearance in 1974 and has since become a staple character during Halloween. The character is synonymous with the chainsaw, which is his weapon of choice.
Owing to his rather aggressive nature, Epic Games thought it would be in the best interest not to give the character a LEGO Style. As such, you cannot explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey seeds using Leatherface. Nevertheless, you can still use the character to 'carve' your way to a Victory Royale in Battle Royale/Zero Build.
Here is how to get the Leatherface skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.
How to get the Leatherface skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of February 13, 2025, the Leatherface skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Spooky Offers" Tab. It can be purchased via the Leatherface Bundle and is associated with the Leatherface Set.
The set comprises these five cosmetic items:
- Leatherface (Outfit)
- Prized Peel (Back Bling + Reactive)
- Unpeel'd (Wrap + Animated)
- The Chainsaw (Pickaxe)
- Chainsaw Dance (Emote)
If you want everything in the Leatherface Bundle, you can purchase it for 2,500 V-Bucks, which is the discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.
Leatherface (Outfit) and Prized Peel (Back Bling + Reactive), can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks. The Chainsaw (Pickaxe) and Chainsaw Dance (Emote) cost 1,200 V-Bucks, while Unpeel'd (Wrap + Animated) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks.
How long will the Leatherface skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Leatherface skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 16, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return sometime in the future, as he is not exclusive.
Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
