The Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite was introduced in Galactic Battle Season with the update v34.10. The character is part of the collaboration between Fortnite and Star Wars. The first Mandalorian Outfit was introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 5. Since then, this is the first true Mandalorian Set introduced to the game.
With the ability to customize the Outfit as you see fit, you can make your Mandalorian look exactly how you like, right down to the Clan Sigil. If you've missed out on owning the original Mandalorian, this is the next best thing. In fact, to many players, this is even better than the original.
With that in mind, here's how to get the Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite.
How to get the Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of May 23, 2025, the Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Star Wars" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Champions of Mandalore Bundle and is associated with the Champions of Mandalore Set.
The Champions of Mandalore Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:
- Mandalorian Warrior (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Outfit) + For Mandalore (Wrap + Reactive) - 1,800 V-Bucks
- Vibrodagger & Personal Shield (Pickaxe + Reactive) - 800 V-Bucks
- Mandalorian Cape (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) - 400 V-Bucks
- Beskar Forge (Emote) - 300 V-Bucks
- Whistling Bird Salute (Emote) - 300 V-Bucks
To obtain everything in the Champions of Mandalore Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.
How long will the Mandalorian Warrior skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Mandalorian Warrior skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 1, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive.
