The Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite was introduced in Galactic Battle Season with the update v34.10. The character is part of the collaboration between Fortnite and Star Wars. The first Mandalorian Outfit was introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 5. Since then, this is the first true Mandalorian Set introduced to the game.

With the ability to customize the Outfit as you see fit, you can make your Mandalorian look exactly how you like, right down to the Clan Sigil. If you've missed out on owning the original Mandalorian, this is the next best thing. In fact, to many players, this is even better than the original.

With that in mind, here's how to get the Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of May 23, 2025, the Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Star Wars" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Champions of Mandalore Bundle and is associated with the Champions of Mandalore Set.

The Champions of Mandalore Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

Mandalorian Warrior (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Outfit) + For Mandalore (Wrap + Reactive) - 1,800 V-Bucks

Vibrodagger & Personal Shield (Pickaxe + Reactive) - 800 V-Bucks

Mandalorian Cape (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) - 400 V-Bucks

Beskar Forge (Emote) - 300 V-Bucks

Whistling Bird Salute (Emote) - 300 V-Bucks

To obtain everything in the Champions of Mandalore Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Mandalorian Warrior skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Mandalorian Warrior skin will remain listed until June 1, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Mandalorian Warrior skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 1, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

