Maxxed Out Max and Airie Skins were introduced to Fortnite as part of a collaboration with Nike. Although they were not the best, given their design, some community members absolutely loved them. As such, Epic Games features them in-game every now and then. While the collaboration has been over for some time, the cosmetics are still around.

That being said, Maxxed Out Max and Airie Skins have LEGO Styles, a plus point as users can use them in LEGO mode. For those who want to own a piece of Nike in-game, this is the best way to go about it.

That said, here's how to get Maxxed Out Max and Airie Skins in Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Maxxed Out Max and Airie Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Maxxed Out Max and Airie Skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 26, 2024), the Maxxed Out Max and Airie Skins and all cosmetics associated with the Airphoria Set are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The set consists of a total of seven cosmetic items:

Maxxed Out Max (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Airie (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Maxx Stacks (Back Bling)

Pure Sole Boombox (Back Bling)

Maxx Axe (Pickaxe)

That Ice (Pickaxe)

Maxx Drop (Glider)

Those interested in obtaining the Maxxed Out Max (Outfit + LEGO Style) and Airie (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style) can do so by buying the Airphoria Pack. The Maxx Stacks (Back Bling) and Pure Sole Boombox (Back Bling) are also part of it. The total cost for these four cosmetics will be 1,800 V-Bucks. There is no way to purchase them individually for the time being.

As for the Maxx Axe (Pickaxe), That Ice (Pickaxe), and Maxx Drop (Glider), they will have to be purchased individually. They will cost 800 V-Bucks each. They cannot be obtained at a discounted price via the Airphoria Pack.

Maxxed Out Max and Airie Skins stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Maxxed Out Max and Airie Skins will not stay for long in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Maxxed Out Max and Airie Skins are not new to the game. They were introduced in Chapter 4 Season 3. As such, they will not be in the Item Shop for long. They will likely rotate out and be vaulted in the next few days. Nevertheless, as the Airphoria Set is not exclusive, it will be featured some time in the future again.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!