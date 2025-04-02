The Mephisto skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4 with the update v31.40. Monarch of Evil, better known as Mephisto, is a character who is part of the Marvel Universe. He is an extra-dimensional Demon and rules a fiery pocket dimension that he refers to as "Hell" or "Hades".

The only character to stand steadfast against Mephisto is Doctor Doom. He has been waging a war with him ever since the capture of the soul of Cynthia von Doom, Victor's mother.

Putting the complex storyline of the MCU behind, the character has a huge fan following in his own right. Owing to this, he has a LEGO Outfit as well, enabling him to be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. He doesn't have any powers in this reality, but nothing's stopping you from creating your own little Mephisto cult and theming your Village after him.

On that note, here is how to get the Mephisto skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Mephisto skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Mephisto skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of April 2, 2025, the Mephisto skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Marvel" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Mephisto Bundle and is associated with the Mephisto Set.

The Mephisto Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Mephisto Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Mephisto skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Mephisto will remain listed until April 2, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Mephisto skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 2, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

