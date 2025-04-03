The Merl's Locker Bundle in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.21. It contains a selection of cosmetics handpicked by Fortnite content creator @Merl. Merl officially made the announcement on the social media platform X. This is what he had to say:

"Announcing my Fortnite Locker Bundle arriving tonight only until April 5, 2025. So grateful as this has been a dream for years."

Merl's Locker Bundle in Fortnite contains a character called Alias, who can be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. He's an expert escape artist and can pull off heists and disappear into thin air. This is due to the character's ability to change their appearance to remain anonymous.

Here is how to get Merl's Locker Bundle in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get Merl's Locker Bundle in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

As of April 2, 2025, Merl's Locker Bundle in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Locker Bundles" Tab. The cosmetics within are part of different sets, such as Escape Artists, City Center, Spandex Squad, and Sharp Style.

Merl's Locker Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain Merl's Locker Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will CMerl's Locker Bundle remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Merl's Locker Bundle will remain listed until April 5, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

Merl's Locker Bundle will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 5, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). The character contained within will likely return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

