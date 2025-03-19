The Nara and Taro skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 1 Season 6 with the update 6.30. Both these characters clearly draw a lot of inspiration from the Japanese art style, and that is reflected in their design and attire. Given the current timeline (Chapter 6 Season 2), they fit perfectly into everything, but they are not associated with the storyline despite being "OG."
Nevertheless, they are still incredible and can be used in numerous modes such as Battle Royale/Zero Build, Festival, and Rocket Racing. They can also be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. However, keep in mind that while their design seems intimidating, it will not be enough to scare off the locals. You may have to fight your way out of sticky situations at times.
On that note, here is how to get the Nara and Taro skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.
How to get the Nara and Taro skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of March 19, 2025, the Nara and Taro skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Storm Familiars Bundle and is associated with the Storm Familiars Set.
The Storm Familiars Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:
- Nara (Outfit) + Nara (LEGO Outfit + Selectable Styles) and White Fang (Back Bling) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Taro (Outfit) + Taro (LEGO Outfit + Selectable Styles) and Trusty Tusks (Back Bling) - 1,500 V-Bucks
- Gatekeeper (Pickaxe) - 500 V-Bucks
- Flying Carp (Glider) - 800 V-Bucks
To obtain everything in the Storm Familiars Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.
How long will the Nara and Taro skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Nara and Taro skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 19, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
