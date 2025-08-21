How to get the NITE Unit Marksman Outfit in Fortnite for free

To celebrate the return of the mobile-only Solo Blitz Mobile Cup from next week, the NITE Unit Marksman Outfit in Fortnite will be given for free. It's unclear who this character is inspired by, but it seems to have a bit of resemblance to the Imagined Order's foot soldiers. Despite them being out of the storyline for quite some time, they are never truly gone.Coming back to the NITE Unit Marksman Outfit, given that it's free, associated with the Imagined Order or not, it's a pretty cool cosmetic to have. That said, if you add it to your in-game locker, here's what you need to do.Participate in the Solo Blitz Mobile Cup to get the NITE Unit Marksman Outfit in Fortnite for freeTo get the NITE Unit Marksman Outfit in Fortnite, you will need to participate in the Solo Blitz Mobile Cup. This mobile-only tournament will start on August 28, 2025, and will recur weekly. This would suggest that you'll have more than one chance to win it. However, it won't be easy, as you will have to be the top-point scorer in your respective region. The only upside to this is that this is a Solo Cup, which means you only need to depend on yourself. If you're a good player, reaching the very top shouldn't be outside the realm of possibilities. Could the NITE Unit Marksman Outfit in Fortnite be featured in the Item Shop?While Epic Games has not explicitly mentioned whether it would be added or not, they usually do add Outfits to the Item Shop after a while. This has been seen for FNCS-related cosmetics as well. The official @FNCompetitive account also insinuated that the Outfit is coming to the Item Shop is a possibility.We will only know for certain when the official blog for the Solo Blitz Mobile Cup goes live later this month. We could see it added on August 26, 2025, which is the update day for v37.10 of Chapter 6 Season 4.That's all you need to know about how to get the NITE Unit Marksman Outfit in Fortnite. We will get additional details soon, which should provide more insight into the exact number of points needed per region.Read more Fortnite articles here:Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration explained, major character skin release date revealedLeaks suggest Rocket League could be ported to FortniteFortnite will soon be playable on DiscordIs Kai Cenat in Fortnite?