The Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite was added in Chapter 4 Season 2 during the v20.40 update on May 27, 2022. The character is the stuff of legends and is a prominent fixture in the Star Wars franchise. From training Anakin Skywalker to taking on some of the toughest Sith out there, this legend has done it all. As such, making him cannon in the Metaverse was a good idea on Epic Game's part.

While playing as Obi-Wan Kenobi, you can even try out his LEGO Style while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. With the latest Star Wars collaboration introducing new content to LEGO, the character will fit right into things and feel at home.

That said, here is how to get Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite Item Shop Today: Price, availability, and other details

Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 3, 2024), Obi-Wan Kenobi, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with The Prequel Trilogy Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop Today.

The set comprises seven cosmetic items, including:

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Outfit)

(Outfit) Obi-Wan Kenobi (LEGO Outfit)

(LEGO Outfit) Desert Essentials (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Obi-Wan's Blade (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Jedi Interceptor (Glider)

(Glider) Obi-Wan's Message (Emote)

(Emote) Kenobi, Surrounded (Loading Screen)

If interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle, you can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,200 V-Bucks (the price for all the cosmetics purchased separately is 3,000 V-Bucks).

Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite separately if you wish. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Outfit) will cost 1,600 V-Bucks and is paired with Obi-Wan Kenobi (LEGO Outfit), Desert Essentials (Back Bling), and Obi-Wan's Blade (Pickaxe).

The Jedi Interceptor (Glider) can also be purchased separately for 1,200 V-Bucks. Obi-Wan's Message (Emote) and Kenobi, Surrounded (Loading Screen) cannot be purchased separately

How long will the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite will be listed until June 6, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

Obi-Wan Kenobi will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 6, 2024, 8 pm Eastern Time. Since these cosmetics are not exclusive, they will be listed again shortly. Check in to the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games might add.

