The Paul Atreides and Chani (Dune) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 2 Season 8 with the update v23.10. If you've watched or read Dune, there is no denying that these two characters are rather popular. Paul Atreides, the Duke of Arrakis and often referred to as Lisan al-Gaib, is the protagonist of the Dune franchise. Chani is another lead character in the Dune franchise. Her relationship with Paul is rather complicated.

Ad

The two skins were introduced to promote the release of the 2021 Dune movie but only for the Battle Royale. Neither skin has LEGO Outfits and hence cannot be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. It is unclear if they will ever receive the same in the future. Nevertheless, you can still use Paul Atreides and Chani to "lead your opponents to paradise" in Battle Royale/Zero Build.

On that note, here is how to get the Paul Atreides and Chani (Dune) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Paul Atreides and Chani (Dune) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Paul Atreides and Chani (Dune) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 28, 2025, the Paul Atreides and Chani (Dune) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Dune" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Dune Bundle and is associated with the Dune Set.

Ad

The Dune Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Dune Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase some of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Paul Atreides and Chani (Dune) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Paul Atreides and Chani will remain listed until April 3, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Paul Atreides and Chani (Dune) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 3, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback