The Persephone skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 5 Season 3 with the v30.20 update on July 1, 2024. According to Greek mythology, she is the goddess of spring and is associated with growth, fertility, and love. Persephone was also the goddess queen of the underworld, as she was Hades' wife. With the previous season based on Greek mythology, it's understandable why Epic Games would add her to the Metaverse.

While she's a season too late, she has been warmly welcomed by the Fortnite community. Many love her design aesthetics and have added her to their locker. Since she also has a LEGO model, she can be used while exploring new Fortnite LEGO seeds. If you're playing with friends, you can have an entire squad cosplay as Greek gods and goddesses to make things interesting.

That said, here is how to get the Persephone skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get the Persephone skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Persephone skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (July 3, 2024), the Persephone skin is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside other cosmetics specific to the character and associated with the Underworld Queen Set.

The set comprises these four cosmetic items:

Persephone (Outfit + Unlockable Styles)

Persephone (LEGO Outfit)

Heart Of Darkness (Back Bling + Unlockable Styles)

Stygian Scythes (Pickaxe + Unlockable Styles)

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items associated with Persephone will have to subscribe to Crew for July 2024. It will cost $11.99 and contain benefits such as 1,000 V-Bucks, Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked Battle Pass, Rocket Pass Premium, and Underworld Queen's Legacy Styles. Note that there is no way to currently obtain the Persephone skin in Fortnite separately.

How long will the Persephone skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Persephone skin will remain listed until July 31, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Persephone skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until July 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. These cosmetics are exclusive and may never be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

