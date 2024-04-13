Pulse and Flow skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5 during the update v15.10. They were two of the most hyped and sought-after cosmetics to be added at that time. Given their intricate design and neon-themed aesthetic, they quite literally shine bright in-game. Since most of the cosmetics are also reactive, they look amazing during gameplay.

With the addition of LEGO Styles, Pulse and Flow can also be used in LEGO mode. During night-time, they will illuminate to an extent in their neon hues. Hopefully, it won't attract the attention of wild creatures or monsters.

Here's how to get Pulse and Flow skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Pulse and Flow skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Pulse and Flow skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 13, 2024), the Pulse and Flow skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Gleam Team Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises six cosmetic items:

Pulse (Outfit + LEGO Style + Reactive)

Glow Grin (Back Bling + Reactive)

Flow (Outfit + LEGO Style + Reactive)

(Outfit + LEGO Style + Reactive) Vibe Star (Back Bling + Reactive)

Vibe Axe (Pickaxe + Reactive)

Glow Wings (Glider)

Sonic Glow (Item Wrap + Animated + Reactive)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Gleam Team can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 5,500 V-Bucks).

Gleam Team is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Those who want to purchase Pulse (Outfit + LEGO Style + Reactive) and/or Flow (Outfit + LEGO Style + Reactive) individually must pay 1,500 V-Bucks each. They also come with their respective Back Blings: Glow Grin and Vibe Star. These cannot be purchased individually.

Glow Wings (Glider), Vibe Axe (Pickaxe + Reactive), and Sonic Glow (Item Wrap + Animated + Reactive) can be purchased individually as well. They will cost 1,200, 800, and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Pulse and Flow skins stay in the Item Shop?

Pulse and Flow skins could be listed until next week (Image via Epic Games)

Although Pulse and Flow are not new cosmetics, they look brilliant in-game. For this reason, they are still in demand. Given the circumstances, they could be listed until the start of next week. This would give players ample time to purchase them if they choose to. Once delisted, they will be rotated out of the Item Shop and vaulted again until Epic Games decides to add them back.

