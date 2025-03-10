How to get Pumpkin King and Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas) skins in Fortnite

The Pumpkin King and Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4 with update v31.40. They were part of Fortnitemares 2024, and for fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, the characters need no introduction. Sally (Née Finklestein) is the deuteragonist of the film and Jack's "friend." As for the Pumpkin King, well, it's Jack Skellington himself in disguise, using a jack-o'-lantern to cover his skull.

While Halloween may not occur every day, you can use the characters in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey to create your own spooky Village. That is if you have the Brick or Treat LEGO Pass. Keep in mind that while your characters are indeed spooky, they don't scare the locals. Stay away from ruins and Caves, or you may find yourself running for your life.

Here is how to get the Pumpkin King and Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Pumpkin King and Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Pumpkin King and Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 10, 2025, the Pumpkin King and Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Tab. It can be purchased via the Pumpkin King & Sally Bundle and is associated with the The Pumpkin King Set.

The Pumpkin King & Sally Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Pumpkin King & Sally Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 3,400 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Do note that you can some of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Pumpkin King and Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Pumpkin King and Sally will remain listed until March 10, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Pumpkin King and Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 10, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

