The Raijū skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with update v34.00. Not much is known about her, but judging by her name and the glowing dragon tattoo on her arms, it's safe to assume she's mythical in some way. Her attire suggests that she is combat-ready and has been in more than a few scrapes. However, her origin is still shrouded in mystery.

While she's yet to play a role in the Metaverse, you can create your own story with the character in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Just be careful while exploring, as the locals don't take too kindly to strangers, especially those who seem like a threat.

Here is how to get the Raijū skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Raijū skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Raijū skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 27, 2025, the Raijū skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. It can be purchased via the Raijū Bundle and is associated with the Thunder's Call Set.

To obtain everything in the Raijū Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,100 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also acquire some cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Raijū skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Raijū will remain listed until March 2, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Bloodsport skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 2, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return, as she is not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

