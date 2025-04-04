The Rain-Bear skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.21. The character is a new addition to the Metaverse and a rather peculiar one at that. Given the design aesthetics and choice of colors (or lack of it), Rain-Bear looks like a futuristic emotional support bear. Perhaps they just like shiny clothing. Maybe they aspire to be an astronaut. Nobody knows. There is truly no other way to describe the character.

Keeping appearance aside, Rain-Bear can be used in most in-game modes, including LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. The LEGO version of the character looks friendlier than the one meant for Battle Royale/Zero Build.

However, don't expect to scare opponents in combat while cosplaying as Rain-Bear. As mentioned earlier, given the shiny outlook, they're not very intimidating.

Here's how to get the Rain-Bear skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Rain-Bear skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Rain-Bear skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of April 4, 2025, the Rain-Bear skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Rain-Bear Bundle and is associated with the Rain-Bear Want Hug!!! Set.

The Rain-Bear Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Rain-Bear Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 1,600 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Rain-Bear skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Rain-Bear will remain listed until April 6, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Rain-Bear skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until April 6, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive.

