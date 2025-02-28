The Raptor Royale Pack in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with update v34.00. It contains the character known as Recon Raptor. He is a variant of Raptor, who was first featured during Chapter 1 Season 2. This iteration has more or less the same design but with a more modernized approach to his appearance and overall attire.

Recon Raptor also has a LEGO Style. This means you can use him in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey v34.00. While he may look the adventurous type, be careful when wandering near pirate hideouts and caves; dangers lurk in and around these places.

Here is how to get the Raptor Royale Pack in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Raptor Royale Pack in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Raptor Royale Pack in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 28, 2025, the Raptor Royale Pack in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Special Offers & Bundles" Tab. The cosmetic items contained within belong to the Raptor Royale Set.

The pack comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain the Raptor Royale Pack, you can purchase it for $4.49 (regional pricing will vary) from the Fortnite Item Shop. You cannot acquire any of the items separately.

How long will the Raptor Royale Pack remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Raptor Royale Pack will remain listed until May 7, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Raptor Royale Pack will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till May 7, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character contained within may return, as he is not exclusive.

