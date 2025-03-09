How to get Raven Team Leader skin in Fortnite

The Raven Team Leader skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 4: Season OG with update v27.00. She is a variant of two characters: Raven and Cuddle Team Leader, who were introduced in Chapter 1 Season 2 and Chapter 1 Season 3, respectively. The Raven Team Leader takes design elements from both these characters and fuses them to create a dark variant of the Cuddle Team Leader. She also retains Raven's iconic hood and dark aura.

Owing to the character's popularity, she can now also be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. However, while her dark aura is frightful to an extent, most hostile creatures in LEGO's reality will still attack on sight. Be cautious while approaching ruins and pirate havens, or you may find yourself running back to the Village for your life.

Here is how to get the Raven Team Leader skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Raven Team Leader skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Raven Team Leader skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 9, 2025, the Raven Team Leader skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. It can be purchased via the Nevermore Hearts Pack and is associated with the Nevermore Hearts Set.

The Nevermore Hearts Pack comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Nevermore Hearts Pack, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,600 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Do note that you cannot acquire any of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Raven Team Leader skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Raven Team Leader skin will remain listed until March 10, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Raven Team Leader skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 10, 2025, 7 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as she is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

