The Reckless Raith skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 with the update v29.40. Judging from the character's design, at first glance, his head may make him look a bit like Ultron from the MCU, but that's just a coincidence. He has nothing to do with Marvel and was more of a teaser for Chapter 5 Season 3 (Wrecked).

The character has played no part in the storyline yet but could in the future. However, before that occurs, you can always create a narrative around him in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. But don't let your guard down, as his metallic head will not be nearly enough to intimidate the locals. Remember to refer to the Fortnite map to ensure that you steer clear of enemy hotspots.

On that note, here is how to get the Reckless Raith skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Reckless Raith skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

As of March 22, 2025, the Reckless Raith skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Redline Rider Bundle and is associated with the Redline Rider Set.

The Redline Rider Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Redline Rider Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 1,700 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Reckless Raith skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Reckless Raith will remain listed until March 22, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Reckless Raith skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 22, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

