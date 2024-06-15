The Robert, Lars, James, and Kirk (Metallica) skins in Fortnite were added to the game in Chapter 5 Season 3 during the v30.10 update on June 13, 2024. After much rumor and speculation, the collaboration with Metallica has finally come true. These rock icons are now part of the Metaverse and have been immortalized. The band will take center stage for the duration of Fortnite Festival Season 4.

To sweeten the deal, all four members of Metallica have LEGO Outfits as well, which you can use while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. Given that they are part of the Icon Series, they are somewhat a collector's dream in many ways. In years to come, they will become rare and rather valuable.

That being said, here is how to get the Robert, Lars, James, and Kirk (Metallica) skins in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get Robert, Lars, James, and Kirk (Metallica) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can purchase Robert, Lars, James, and Kirk (Metallica) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 15, 2024), the Robert, Lars, James, and Kirk (Metallica) skins, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with the Metallica Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The set comprises these 15 cosmetic items:

Puppet Master Robert (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive)

Puppet Master Robert (LEGO Outfit + Reactive)

Puppet Master Lars (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive)

Puppet Master Lars (LEGO Outfit + Reactive)

Puppet Master James (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive)

Puppet Master James (LEGO Outfit + Reactive)

Puppet Master Kirk (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive)

Puppet Master Kirk (LEGO Outfit + Reactive)

Chitin Titan (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Skull Of The Storm (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Muffler Monster (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Surfstrummer (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Eighteen (Item Wrap)

Lightning Dropper (Contrail)

Wherever I May Roam (Jam Track)

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Metallica Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 3,400 V-Bucks (the total price for all cosmetics purchased separately is 7,1000 V-Bucks).

You can also purchase the Robert, Lars, James, and Kirk (Metallica) skins in Fortnite separately.

Puppet Master Robert (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Puppet Master Robert (LEGO Outfit + Reactive) and Chitin Titan (Back Bling + Selectable Styles).

Puppet Master Robert (Image via Epic Games)

Puppet Master Lars (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Puppet Master Lars (LEGO Outfit + Reactive) and Skull Of The Storm (Back Bling + Selectable Styles).

Puppet Master Lars (Image via Epic Games)

Puppet Master James (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Puppet Master James (LEGO Outfit + Reactive) and Muffler Monster (Back Bling + Selectable Styles).

Puppet Master James (Image via Epic Games)

Puppet Master Kirk (Outfit + Selectable Styles + Reactive) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Puppet Master Kirk (LEGO Outfit + Reactive) and Surfstrummer (Back Bling + Selectable Styles).

Puppet Master Kirk (Image via Epic Games)

How long will Robert, Lars, James, and Kirk (Metallica) skins in Fortnite stay in the Item Shop?

Robert, Lars, James, and Kirk (Metallica) skins in Fortnite will remain listed until August 19, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Robert, Lars, James, and Kirk (Metallica) skins in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until August 19, 2024, at 8 PM Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive. However, at the time being, it is not known if they will be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

