Rogue and Gambit skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1 during update v19.30 (February 25, 2022). Both of them are well-known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and have a huge fan following globally. They are a power couple in the true sense and have been popular for years at this point. Although they do not retain their powers in the Metaverse, they are still very much loved.

They both have their own LEGO Style, which means you can use them to explore new LEGO Fortnite seeds. If you have other Fortnite Marvel Series characters in your locker, they will make a fine addition to your collection. That said, here is how to get Rogue and Gambit skins in Fortnite.

Rogue and Gambit skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Rogue and Gambit are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As of today (May 16, 2024), Rogue and Gambit skins are listed in the Item Shop, alongside other cosmetics specific to them and associated with the Rogue & Gambit Set. It comprises five cosmetic items, including:

Gambit (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Kinetic Cards (Back Bling)

Rogue (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Xavier's School For Gifted Youngsters (Back Bling)

Rogue & Gambit (Loading Screen)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Rogue & Gambit Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,100 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics when purchased separately is 3,000 V-Bucks).

If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned skins individually alongside their associated cosmetics, that is also possible. Here is the breakdown of each with their respective price:

Gambit (1,500 V-Bucks)

Gambit and his associated cosmetics (Image via Epic Games)

Gambit (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Kinetic Cards (Back Bling)

Rogue (1,500 V-Bucks)

Rogue and her associated cosmetics (Image via Epic Games)

Rogue (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Xavier's School For Gifted Youngsters (Back Bling)

Additional cosmetics associated with the Rogue & Gambit Set can be purchased individually (Image via Epic Games)

Other cosmetics associated with the Rogue & Gambit Set are not part of the Rogue & Gambit Bundle but can be purchased separately. There are a total of additional four cosmetics. They are:

LeBeau's Bo (Pickaxe)

Holo X-Axe (Pickaxe)

Suit Surfer (Glider)

The Blackbird (Glider)

LeBeau's Bo (Pickaxe) and Holo X-Axe (Pickaxe) will cost 800 and 500 V-Bucks respectively. Suit Surfer (Glider) and The Blackbird (Glider) will cost 800 V-Bucks each.

How long could Rogue and Gambit skins stay in the Item Shop?

Rogue and Gambit alongside associated cosmetics could remain listed until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Rogue and Gambit could remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop until the end of Chapter 5 Season 2. With just a few days to go, Epic Games will likely keep them listed for players to obtain. They will be rotated back into the Item Shop in the future, but there's no telling when.

They could return in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, given that it's speculated to be Marvel-themed and feature Doctor Victor Von Doom as the main antagonist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback