The Ryker skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.10. The character, despite being new to the Metaverse, has gained a lot of popularity within the community owing to the design. Going by the name of Ryker (who is seemingly a self-styled king), this character is animated, with the art style closely resembling that of Borderlands. However, this is not a collaboration with the franchise.

Ryker can also be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, though, despite his kingship status (which is a bit questionable), the locals will not welcome him with open arms. Be prepared to fight them at every turn, especially when you need to explore to look for rare resources or just while walking about, minding your own business (they have no boundaries).

On that note, here is how to get the Ryker skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Ryker skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Ryker skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 19, 2025, the Ryker skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Ryker Bundle and is associated with the 18K Set.

The Ryker Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Ryker Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Ryker skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Ryker will remain listed until March 19, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Ryker skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 19, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

