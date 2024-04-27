How to get Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin in Fortnite

The Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2 during update v29.30 (April 27, 2024). The community had been asking Epic Games to add this phenomenal character to the Metaverse for quite some time now. Given his role in the Marvel franchise, fans were eager to cosplay him, and their dreams have finally been realized.

To sweeten the deal, Sakaaran Champion Hulk from Thor Ragnarok has his own LEGO Style as well. It is a spitting image of the character, but dialed down and shrunk to the proportionate LEGO size. Players can take him to explore new LEGO Fortnite seeds and conquer the unknown.

Here is how to get Sakaaran Champion Hulk in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 27, 2024), the Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin, and other cosmetics specific to him and associated with the Ragnarok Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises three cosmetic items, including:

Sakaaran Champion Hulk (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Sakaaran Shield (Back Bling)

Sakaaran Axe & Hammer (Pickaxe)

Sakaaran Scrap (Item Shop)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Sakaaran Champion Hulk Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 2,600 V-Bucks).

Sakaaran Champion Hulk Bundle can be purchased at a discounted price (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

If you'd like to purchase the aforementioned cosmetics separately, that is possible as well. Sakaaran Champion Hulk (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Sakaaran Shield (Back Bling). Sakaaran Axe & Hammer (Pickaxe) and Sakaaran Scrap (Item Shop) can be purchased for 800 and 300 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin stay in the Item Shop?

Sakaaran Champion Hulk could remain in the Item Shop for up to two weeks (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Sakaaran Champion Hulk is part of the Marvel Series and joins a long list of Fortnite Marvel Skins in the game. Hulk has always been a highly sought after character, so Epic Games could keep him listed for a week or two. In fact, Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir could remain listed together as they belong to the same set.

Do note that these skins will return to the Item Shop eventually since they aren't exclusive in nature. Epic Games is likely to bring them back every few weeks or months.

