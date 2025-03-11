How to get the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free

The new update of Chapter 6 Season 2 is out, offering the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free, among other items. Epic Games recently partnered with MLB Icon Shohei Ohtani to release an array of cosmetics in the Item Shop, allowing fans to show off their fandom in style. Additionally, players can cop the Samurai variant by winning the themed tournament.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know to get the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free.

Here's how you can get the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games has just collaborated with MLB star Shohei Ohtani, the star player of the Los Angeles Dodgers and one of the most popular names in the game. As part of the collaboration, they released a host of unique cosmetics that players can purchase from the Fortnite Item Shop.

However, Epic Games is offering players the chance to get the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free by winning it in the accompanying Shohei Ohtani Cup, scheduled for March 15, 2025. Top point-scorers in each region will unlock the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free, ahead of other players.

Ad

Here is the tier-based points distribution in the Shohei Ohtani Cup :

Victory Royale: 60 points

2nd: 53 points

3rd: 49 points

4th: 47 points

5th: 46 points

6th: 45 points

7th: 44 points

8th: 43 points

9th: 42 points

10th: 41 points

11th: 40 points

12th: 39 points

13th: 38 points

14th: 37 points

15th: 36 points

16th: 35 points

17th: 34 points

18th: 33 points

19th: 32 points

20th: 31 points

21st: 30 points

22nd: 29 points

23rd: 28 points

24th: 27 points

25th: 26 points

26th: 25 points

27th: 24 points

28th: 23 points

29th: 22 points

30th: 21 points

31st: 20 points

32nd: 19 points

33rd: 18 points

34th: 17 points

35th: 16 points

36th: 15 points

37th: 14 points

38th: 13 points

39th: 12 points

40th: 11 points

41st: 10 points

42nd: 9 points

43rd: 8 points

44th: 7 points

45th: 6 points

46th: 5 points

47th: 4 points

48th: 3 points

49th: 2 points

50th: 1 point

Ad

Additionally, each elimination will grant two additional points to participants. The specific timing of each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game. This cup is a great way for competing players to get their hands on this unique Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free.

Read: Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming collaboration with Crocs

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback