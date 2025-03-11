How to get the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 11, 2025 12:29 GMT
Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free
Players can get their hands on the unique Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free (Image via Epic Games)

The new update of Chapter 6 Season 2 is out, offering the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free, among other items. Epic Games recently partnered with MLB Icon Shohei Ohtani to release an array of cosmetics in the Item Shop, allowing fans to show off their fandom in style. Additionally, players can cop the Samurai variant by winning the themed tournament.

Here's everything you need to know to get the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free.

Here's how you can get the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free

Epic Games has just collaborated with MLB star Shohei Ohtani, the star player of the Los Angeles Dodgers and one of the most popular names in the game. As part of the collaboration, they released a host of unique cosmetics that players can purchase from the Fortnite Item Shop.

However, Epic Games is offering players the chance to get the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free by winning it in the accompanying Shohei Ohtani Cup, scheduled for March 15, 2025. Top point-scorers in each region will unlock the Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free, ahead of other players.

Here is the tier-based points distribution in the Shohei Ohtani Cup :

  • Victory Royale: 60 points
  • 2nd: 53 points
  • 3rd: 49 points
  • 4th: 47 points
  • 5th: 46 points
  • 6th: 45 points
  • 7th: 44 points
  • 8th: 43 points
  • 9th: 42 points
  • 10th: 41 points
  • 11th: 40 points
  • 12th: 39 points
  • 13th: 38 points
  • 14th: 37 points
  • 15th: 36 points
  • 16th: 35 points
  • 17th: 34 points
  • 18th: 33 points
  • 19th: 32 points
  • 20th: 31 points
  • 21st: 30 points
  • 22nd: 29 points
  • 23rd: 28 points
  • 24th: 27 points
  • 25th: 26 points
  • 26th: 25 points
  • 27th: 24 points
  • 28th: 23 points
  • 29th: 22 points
  • 30th: 21 points
  • 31st: 20 points
  • 32nd: 19 points
  • 33rd: 18 points
  • 34th: 17 points
  • 35th: 16 points
  • 36th: 15 points
  • 37th: 14 points
  • 38th: 13 points
  • 39th: 12 points
  • 40th: 11 points
  • 41st: 10 points
  • 42nd: 9 points
  • 43rd: 8 points
  • 44th: 7 points
  • 45th: 6 points
  • 46th: 5 points
  • 47th: 4 points
  • 48th: 3 points
  • 49th: 2 points
  • 50th: 1 point
Additionally, each elimination will grant two additional points to participants. The specific timing of each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game. This cup is a great way for competing players to get their hands on this unique Samurai Shohei skin in Fortnite for free.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
