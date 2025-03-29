How to get Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana (Mortal Kombat) skins in Fortnite

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Mar 29, 2025 11:44 GMT
The Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana (Mortal Kombat) skins are now in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
The Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana (Mortal Kombat) skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.20. Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana are part of the collaboration between Fortnite and Mortal Kombat. Unless you've been living under a rock (which is okay if you're Patrick Star), it's impossible not to know who the aforementioned characters are. Scorpion and Raiden are the stuff of legends, and even Kitana has a fan following in her own right.

The characters don't have a LEGO Outfit, which means they cannot be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. However, you can still use them where it matters the most — Battle Royale/Zero Build. Scorpion has numerous Selectable Styles to ensure that your opponents know you mean business. This won't give you an edge in combat, but it will definitely look cool.

On that note, here is how to get the Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana (Mortal Kombat) skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

also-read-trending Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to get the Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana (Mortal Kombat) skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana (Mortal Kombat) skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
As of March 29, 2025, the Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana (Mortal Kombat) skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Klassic Kombat" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Klassic Kombat Bundle and is associated with the Klassic Kombat Set.

The Klassic Kombat Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Klassic Kombat Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 3,600 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase each cosmetic item separately.

How long will the Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana (Mortal Kombat) skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana will remain listed till April 21, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)
The Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana (Mortal Kombat) skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till April 21, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

