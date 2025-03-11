The Sea Wolf and Buccaneer skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 1 Season 8 with update v8.20. Right from the get-go, it is easy to see that Epic Games went all out while designing the characters. They are both swashbuckling buccaneer (in fact, one of them is even named that). These partners in crime sail the high seas looking for vessels to loot and plunder.
While LEGO Fortnite Odyssey is yet to have true sea-worthy vessels, these pira...privateers can always explore the world for precious loot. Just be careful if you happen to find a pirate haven, as the locals are not too friendly (given that they are pirates, after all). Can't be sharing ye hard-earned booty now, can you? Arr!
Here is how to get the Sea Wolf and Buccaneer skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.
How to get the Sea Wolf and Buccaneer skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability
As of March 11, 2025, the Sea Wolf and Buccaneer skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased via the Sea Wolf and Buccaneer Bundle and is associated with the Scallywags Set.
The Sea Wolf and Buccaneer Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:
- Sea Wolf (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Sea Wolf (LEGO Outfit + Selectable Styles) and Barrel & Booty (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) - 1,200 V-Bucks
- Buccaneer (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Buccaneer (LEGO Outfit + Selectable Styles) and Sea Worthy (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) - 1,200 V-Bucks
- High Seas (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks
- Jolly Roger (Glider) - 500 V-Bucks
- Raining Doubloons (Emote + Beat Synced) - 500 V-Bucks
- Spyglass (Emote) - 500 V-Bucks
How long will the Sea Wolf and Buccaneer skins remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Sea Wolf and Buccaneer skins will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 11, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
