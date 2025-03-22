The Seung skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with the update v34.10. Judging from the character's design, there's a lot of inspiration that has been taken from Japanese culture, along with a mix of modernism. While not much is known about Seung, we do know that he is: "The Rogue of a Thousand Blades." While he is not affiliated with any faction for the time being, that could change in the near future.

Whatever his origin story, this "rogue" can also be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Just be careful while exploring, as the character has no ninja-like stealth abilities in that reality. Once enemies spot you, there's only flight or fight left as options. In some cases, flight will be the better option. Remember to pay attention to the Fortnite map to ensure that you don't get lost while hightailing it.

On that note, here is how to get the Seung skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Seung skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Seung skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 22, 2025, the Seung skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased as part of The Thousand Blades Bundle and is associated with The Thousand Blades Set.

The Thousand Blades Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in The Thousand Blades Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 1,100 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Seung skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Seung will remain listed until March 22, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Seung skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 22, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

