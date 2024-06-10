Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) skin in Fortnite was added to the game in Chapter 4 Season 4 during the v26.10 update on September 12, 2023. The character has risen to fame in My Hero Academia and is known for having one of the strongest quirks in the franchise. However, this was a given since he takes after his father Endeavor, one of the most powerful superheroes there is.

His combination of fire and ice is lethal in every sense, and the character has proven his prowess time and again. For that reason, his arrival in the Metaverse was celebrated with much pomp and show. Sadly, he does not have a LEGO Outfit with which you could explore new LEGO Fortnite seeds. But given the amount of work put into designing him, he looks incredibly good as a skin.

That said, here is how to get Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) skin in Fortnite is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 10, 2024), Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) skin, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with the My Hero Academia Set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The set comprises six cosmetic items, including:

Shoto Todoroki (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Cold Heat Wings (Back Bling)

Cold-Hot Hitters (Pickaxe)

Half-Cold Half-Hot (Emote)

Coldburn Flier (Glider)

U.A. Uniform (Item Wrap)

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Shoto Todoroki Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks (the price for all the cosmetics purchased separately is 4,000 V-Bucks).

Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) skin in Fortnite separately. Shoto Todoroki (Outfit + Selectable Styles) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Cold Heat Wings (Back Bling).

Cold-Hot Hitters (Pickaxe) and Half-Cold Half-Hot (Emote) can also be purchased separately for 1,000 V-Bucks together. Coldburn Flier (Glider) will cost 1,200 V-Bucks when purchased separately. U.A. Uniform (Item Wrap) cannot be purchased separately.

How long will Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) skin stay in Fortnite the Item Shop?

Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) skin will remain listed until June 13, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia) in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until June 13, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again in the future.

Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback