The SirSANX's Locker Bundle in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 with the update v29.00. It contains a selection of cosmetics handpicked by Fortnite content creator @SirSANX. Although his real name has not been revealed to the public, he has a massive fan following in the Middle East. He is currently not affiliated with any Esports organization.

SirSANX's Locker Bundle in Fortnite contains a character called Potassius Peels, who is a variant of Peely inspired by Rome. He can be used in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, and if you can manage to round up a few friends, you could even try to rebuild the glory of the Roman Empire, one Village at a time.

Here is how to get SirSANX's Locker Bundle in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get SirSANX's Locker Bundle in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase SirSANX's Locker Bundle in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 22, 2025, SirSANX's Locker Bundle in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Locker Bundles" Tab. The cosmetics within, such as The Ides of Bunch, Ancients Reborn, and Graven's Curse, are part of different sets.

SirSANX's Locker Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain SirSANX's Locker Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,200 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase some of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will SirSANX's Locker Bundle remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

SirSANX's Locker Bundle will remain listed until March 22, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

SirSANX's Locker Bundle will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 22, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time (local time will vary). The character contained within will likely return in the future, as he is not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

