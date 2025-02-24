The Skillet skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2, with update v34.00. The character in question is a self-taught explosives expert. This is apparent based on the design and the sticks of dynamite strapped to his body. However, given their appearance, a large portion of the community thinks that Epic Games may have taken inspiration from Scrat (the rodent in the Ice Age franchise).

Whichever is the case, Skillet is here to stay and is now part of the Metevese. Since the character is an original concept, they have a LEGO Style. You can use them while exploring the many LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. With dynamite being available in LEGO, you can use Scrat's explosive expertise to create large "booms".

Here is how to get the Skillet skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get the Skillet skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Skillet skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 24, 2025, the Skillet skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. It can be purchased via the King Of The Boom Bundle and is associated with the King Of The Boom Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

If you want everything in the King Of The Boom Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

The Skillet skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Skillet (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Skillet (LEGO Outfit) and Boomchucks (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 1,200 and 800 V-Bucks, respectively. Skillet Special (Wrap + Reactive) and Skillet's Stix (Back Bling) can be bought for 500 and 400 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will the Skillet skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Skillet will remain listed until February 26, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Skillet skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 26, 2025, 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

