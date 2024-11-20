How to get the Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Nov 20, 2024 12:25 GMT
(Image via Epic Games)
Here's how to get the Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite was first introduced in Chapter 2 Remix during the update v31.00. The rapper plays a major role in this season, appearing on the island as an NPC and the proud owner of The Doggpound. Players can defeat him to add him to their team. He will also drop his Snoop Dogg's Drum Gun (Mythic).

Unfortunately, Snoop Dogg does not have his own LEGO Outfit. For now, you won’t be able to use the character when exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds.

With that in mind, here is how to get the Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite looks brilliant (Image via Epic Games)
Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite looks brilliant (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (November 20, 2024), the Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop under the "Spotlight" tab. It can be purchased via the D-O-Double G Bundle and is associated with the Snoop Dogg Set.

The D-O-Double G Bundle comprises these seven cosmetic items:

If you want all the cosmetics and items associated with the D-O-Double G Bundle, you can purchase them for 3,500 V-Bucks. The cosmetics and items can also be purchased separately.

You can purchase the Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)
You can purchase the Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)

Snoop Dogg (Outfit + Selective Styles + Transformation), The Dogg (Emote + Built-In), and Dogg House can be purchased together for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Lowrider Bike (Glider) and Axizzle (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 1,200 and 800 V-Bucks, respectively.

Snoop's Walk (Emote + Traversal + Beat Synced) and Drop It Like It's Hot (Jam Track) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks each.

Snoop Dogg | Cadillac Bundle is now listed in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
Snoop Dogg | Cadillac Bundle is now listed in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

In addition to these cosmetics, you can also purchase Snoop Dogg | Cadillac Bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks. It comprises five cosmetic items:

You cannot purchase any of these cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Snoop Dogg skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite will remain listed until January 14, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)
The Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite will remain listed until January 14, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Snoop Dogg skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till January 14, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what Epic Games may have added.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
