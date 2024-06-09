How to get Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite

Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite was added to the game in Chapter 4, Season 1 during the v23.30 update on January 31, 2023. This character is a part of the Dragon Ball bundle and is one of the most revered characters from the hit show Dragon Ball Z. Fans of Fortnite and Dragon Ball are excited at the skin's return to the Item shop.
Unfortunately, this skin currently does not have LEGO styles, so players will have to choose other skins while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. This skin is tastefully crafted and a fan-favorite for all the players who fell in love with this critically acclaimed series.
Read on to learn more about how to get the Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite.
Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
As of today (June 9, 2024), Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite alongside other cosmetic items specific to the items are available as part of the Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop.
The set contains a collection of five items:
- Son Gohan (Outfit)
- Gohan's Cape (Back Bling)
- Gohan's Beast Axe (Pickaxe)
- Capsule No. 576 (Glider)
- Gohan and Piccolo (Loading Screen)
Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items in this Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2200 V-Bucks (instead of buying all the items individually for a total of 3400 V-Bucks).
You can also purchase the Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) skin in Fortnite separately if you wish. Son Gohan (Outfit) will cost 1,800 V-Bucks and is paired with Gohan's Cape (Back Bling).
Aside from Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) skin, there are two more cosmetics related to the bundle:
- Gohan's Beast Axe (Pickaxe)
- Capsule No. 576 (Glider)
Gohan's Beast Axe (Pickaxe) and Capsule No. 576 (Glider) will cost 800 V-Bucks each. Players can buy these separately or as part of the Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) bundle.
How long will Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) skin be available in the Fortnite Item Shop?
Son Gohan (Dragon Ball) skin will be listed on the Fortnite Item Shop until June 13, 2024, 5:30 AM local time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again in the future.
