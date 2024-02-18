How to get Splinter Skin in Fortnite

Splinter is a fan-favorite skin/outfit added to Fortnite as part of the Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles collaboration. Although there were rumors about the characters being added sooner, it took some time to come to fruition. While the skin in question is not the best, it is lore-accurate to the franchise, which is why players want to add it to their lockers.

Aside from the skin, Master Splinter can be found as an NPC on the island. Players can interact with him to purchase services and items. He can be found next to the Landmark called Underground HQ.

Here's how to get the Splinter Skin in Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Splinter in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Splinter is available in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 18, 2024), the Splinter Skin and all other associated cosmetics are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. Sadly, there is no way to acquire all Splinter-related cosmetics via a bundle; they have to be purchased individually. While there has been some pushback from the community regarding this, nothing can be done.

Here is the list of all Splinter-related cosmetics in the Item Shop:

Splinter (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Splinter's Back Pack (Back Bling)

Splinter's Staff (Pickaxe)

Since all these cosmetics aren't available in a bundle, they can't be purchased at a discounted price. As such, you will have to buy them one by one. That said, the Splinter (Outfit + LEGO Style) and Splinter's Pack (Back Bling) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks together. The Splinter's Staff (Pickaxe) will cost 800 V-Bucks.

As for a Glider or Item Wrap, nothing as such is featured as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. Perhaps in the future, something could be added to Splinter's cosmetic set, but for the time being, Epic Games has nothing extra to showcase for these cosmetics.

How long will Splinter stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Master Splinter will be in the Item Shop likely until the end of Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

With the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration still in full swing, the Splinter outfit will likely remain in the Item Shop for quite some time. By all accounts, the skin and all related cosmetics will be in rotation until the end of Chapter 5 Season 1. Given how popular the TMNT is, Epic Games will keep him in the Item Shop for as long as possible.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!