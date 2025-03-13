The Star Assassin skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 2 Remix with the v32.10 update. The character is an android, as far as anyone can tell. Its design suggests that it was created for combat. However, based on what we know, the character is an assassin of the spotlight, hence the name — Star Assassin. It is very unlikely that this android has seen any real combat, let alone actually hunt down an intended target.

Nevertheless, if combat is not your thing either, you can always take Star Assassin and live out a peaceful life in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. The locals aren't the friendliest of the bunch — there are skeletons, pirates, and pirate skeletons — but the sunsets are to die for (quite literally, if you roam around at night).

On that note, here is how to get the Star Assassin skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Star Assassin skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Star Assassin skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 13, 2025, the Star Assassin skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Star Assassin Bundle and is associated with the Big Star Set.

The Star Assassin Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Star Assassin Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 1,500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. You can also purchase each of the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Star Assassin skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Star Assassin will remain listed until March 13, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Star Assassin skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 13, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

