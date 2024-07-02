The Summer Drift skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 1 Season 9 with the update v9.30 on June 25, 2019. The character is a snapshot of Drift who was introduced to the game via the Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass. He is also the first known character to be rifted into the Metaverse from the real world. This was Epic Games' way of introducing collaborations to the game.

Coming back to Summer Drift, he was also featured as an NPC back in Chapter 3 Season 3. Players could interact with him during the No Sweat Summer event. He also has a LEGO model, which means you can use him while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds.

That said, here is how to get the Summer Drift skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get the Summer Drift skin in Fortnite in Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Summer Drift skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (July 2, 2024), the Summer Drift skin is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside other cosmetics specific to the character and associated with the Drift Set.

The set comprises these six cosmetic items:

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Summer Drift Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,500 V-Bucks. Note that the total price for all cosmetics purchased separately is 4,000 V-Bucks. As mentioned, you can also buy the Summer Drift skin in Fortnite separately.

You can purchase the Summer Drift skin in Fortnite separately (Image via Epic Games)

Summer Drift (Outfit + Selectable Styles) will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and is paired with Summer Drift (LEGO Outfit) and Oozie (Back Bling). Dual Edge (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks. Driftstream (Glider) and Kitsune (Item Wrap + Animated) can be purchased for 800 and 500 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long will the Summer Drift skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Summer Drift skin will remain listed until July 11, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Summer Drift skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until July 11, 2024, at 8 PM Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

