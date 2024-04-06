How to get Superhero Skins in Fortnite

Superhero Skins were first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 2. Right off the bat, they became the most sought after outfits in-game. Players would do anything to get them as they were highly customizable, which led many to believe that the cosmetics gave them a competitive edge during gameplay. While this is true to an extent since they can be customized to blend into their environment, it's not much of an advantage in the grand scheme of things.

Nevertheless, given that they are still all the rage, players look out for them every chance they get. With the addition of LEGO Styles, their popularity has soared once again. As such, they are heavily in demand.

Here's how you can get Superhero Skins in Fortnite.

Superhero Skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

As of today (April 6, 2024), Superhero Skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Boundless Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Boundless Set consists of 26 cosmetic items and is split into two parts: Superhero Skins and Hero Gear Bundle.

Superhero Skins

Superhero Skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Joltara (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) Disguise (Emote) Firebrand (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) Acrid (Emote) Backlash (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) Nightmare (Emote) Hunter (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) Mighty Spider (Emote) Hypersonic (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) Bonedog (Emote) Dynamo Dancer (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) The Fly (Emote) Polarity (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) Web (Emote) The Mighty Volt (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) Red Cyclo (Emote) Blastoff (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) Subatomic (Emote) Wanderlust (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Styles) Super Ducky (Emote) Hero's Beacon (Built-In Emote)

Players interested in obtaining Superhero Skins will have to purchase each one individually. They cost 1,800 V-Bucks a piece and come with their own Emote as well. They also have one Built-In Emote in common. Unfortunately, there is no way to purchase all the listed Superhero Skins in bulk at a discounted price.

Hero Gear Bundle

Hero Gear Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Phantasmic Pulse (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) Emoticape (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) Holo-Back (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) Blue Cyclo (Emote) Cupcake (Emote)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Hero Gear Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,400 V-Bucks.

Those who want to purchase these cosmetics individually can do so as well. Emoticape (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) and Blue Cyclo (Emote) are bundled together and will cost 400 V-Bucks. Phantasmic Pulse (Pickaxe + Selectable Styles) will cost 1,200 V-Bucks. Holo-Back (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) and Cupcake (Emote) are bundled together and will cost 400 V-Bucks.

How long could Superhero Skins stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

As mentioned, given how popular Superhero Skins have been over the years, they will be listed in the Item Shop for a while. With the addition of LEGO Styles, all the more reason for them to remain listed for a few days. That being said, they could be listed until next week or until the next major update (v29.20) goes live. Either way, they are not exclusive and will be rotated back into the Item Shop eventually.

