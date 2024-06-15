The Syd skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 3 Season 3 with the v21.30 patch on July 28, 2022. Despite having similar appearances, Syd is not a snapshot of Ragsy, but a model used for numerous characters that exist within Metaverse.

Given her design, the community has taken a fancy to the character for the pink aesthetic. Thus, she is often the subject of cosplayers, even though she has no backstory to speak of. She has a LEGO Outfit as well, which further sweetens the deal.

You can also use Syd while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. If your teammates happen to have other characters that use the Syd model, you can all cosplay in the LEGO mode. Given that the characters are known for their colorful aesthetics, there will never be a dull moment in the true sense.

That said, here is how to get the Syd skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get Syd skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Syd skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (June 15, 2024), the Syd skin is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside other cosmetics specific to the characters and associated with the Beary Cuddly Set.

The set comprises these five cosmetic items:

Syd (Outfit + Selectable Styles)

Syd (LEGO Outfit)

Cuddlebear Cutie (Back Bling)

Weighted Spikegloves (Pickaxe)

Heartwave (Item Wrap)

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Beary Cuddly Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,300 V-Bucks (the total price for all cosmetics purchased separately is 1,700 V-Bucks).

Syd skin can be purchased individually in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

You can also purchase the Syd skin in Fortnite separately. Syd (Outfit + Selectable Styles) will cost 1,200 V-Bucks and is paired with Syd (LEGO Outfit) and Cuddlebear Cutie (Back Bling). Weighted Spikegloves (Pickaxe) and Heartwave (Item Wrap) can be purchased separately, for 800 and 300 V-Bucks respectively.

How long will Syd skin in Fortnite stay in the Item Shop?

Syd skin will stay in the Fortnite Item Shop until June 27, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Syd skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until June 27, 2024, at 8 PM Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive, however, and will be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop Tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

