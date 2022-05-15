How to get The Order skin in Fortnite

For a while in Fortnite, the members of The Seven were mysterious and unknown. The Visitor was the first member to land on the island in Season 4, and at the time, most Fortnite players couldn't picture his role and what the future might hold for him. As it turned out, he was part of a team that might save loopers from the Imagined Order.

He was followed by the arrival of the Scientist in Season X, but it was still unclear who these characters were and how they fit into the story. Eventually, as more characters arrived, the lore began to take shape.

Chapter 3 Season 2 saw the release of the penultimate members: The Origin and The Imagined. Now that the final member has arrived and the team is taking shape, here's how to get the last member's skin.

The Order arrives in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Seven skins have been available to players through a variety of different methods over the years. The Scientist was awarded to players for completing A Meteoric Rise challenges.

The Visitor was awarded for Blockbuster Challenges. The Foundation was the secret skin for Chapter 3 Season 2. The Imagined is a reward in the current Battle Pass, and The Order can be bought from the Item Shop.

The Paradigm was initially the only Item Shop skin for any Seven member. That has changed now, with The Order skin and cosmetics arriving in the Item Shop. She's the second of the Sisters whose reveal this season was unknown.

The Order bundle

The Item Shop is the only way to unlock this skin as of now. There's no tournament to get it for free, no challenges to earn it, and it's not going to be in any Battle Pass.

There are several cosmetics that come with the Order skin:

The Order outfit (Selectable styles)

The Ordered Wingspan back bling

The Ordered Cutlass harvesting tool

Stealth Surveillance loading screen (Bundle exclusive)

As per the norm for The Seven skins, The Order can be worn with or without her mask. All these items come in a bundle but can also be bought individually. The bundle is discounted right now, with the total cost coming in at 1,500 V-Bucks as opposed to its regular 2000 V-Bucks price tag.

It's time for The Order to take the spotlight as the final member of the Seven.

Grab her Set in the Item Shop now!



Grab her Set in the Item Shop now! It's time for The Order to take the spotlight as the final member of the Seven.Grab her Set in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/JV2V0aPLsq

Ordinarily, the skin itself would cost that much. Being able to get an awesome pickaxe and back bling (not to mention a bonus loading screen) for such a low price is something Fortnite players will likely not pass up.

The skin does cost 1,200 V-Bucks on its own, and it comes with the back bling. The harvesting tool goes for 800 V-Bucks itself.

