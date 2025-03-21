How to get Tricera Ops and Rex skins in Fortnite

The Tricera Ops and Rex skins in Fortnite were introduced in Chapter 1 Season 3 with the update v3.50 and v3.10, respectively. Both characters have a clear dinosaur theme — Tricera Ops' name is a wordplay on Triceratops, and Rex is short for Tyrannosaurus, meaning "king" in Latin. Rex was associated with the Imagined Order for a brief amount of time and was featured as an NPC on the Fortnite Map.

Moving past appearances and factions, the characters are a perfect fit for the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey — especially if you plan on exploring the Lost Isles. There, you will find Klombo and even ride them into battle. There's nothing like cosplaying as dinosaurs while riding a dinosaur-sort-of-creatures into the fray. If you're wondering, yes, they are rather powerful in close-quarters combat.

On that note, here is how to get the Tricera Ops and Rex skins in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Tricera Ops and Rex skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price and availability

You can now purchase the Tricera Ops and Rex skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 21, 2025, the Tricera Ops and Rex skins in Fortnite are listed in the Item Shop under the "Battle Ready" Tab. It can be purchased as part of the Prehistoric Party Bundle and is associated with the Dino Guard Set.

The Prehistoric Party Bundle comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Bundle, you can buy it at a discounted price of 2,700 V-Bucks from the Fortnite Item Shop. Alternatively, you can purchase all the cosmetic items separately.

How long will the Tricera Ops and Rex skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Tricera Ops and Rex will remain listed until March 21, 2025 (Image via Epic Games)

The Tricera Ops and Rex skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till March 21, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time (local time will vary). Moreover, the characters will eventually return in the future, as they are not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

