The Xanthus skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6 Season 2 with update v34.10. Despite being new to the Metaverse, Xanthus seems to have moved up in the world. As seen in the "Lawless" trailer, he works for none other than Fletcher Kane - the antagonist for this phase of the storyline. He's also good friends with Duke, another canine part of Kane's entourage.

It is unclear what Xanthus' role will be for this part of the storyline, but you are free to cosplay the character in other realities as well. Since he has a LEGO Style outfit, you can also use him to explore LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. But do try to stay out of trouble, as Duke will not have your back in a fight.

Here is how to get the Xanthus skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

How to get the Xanthus skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Xanthus skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of February 25, 2025, the Xanthus skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Royale Originals" Tab. It can be purchased via the Sting Operation Bundle and is associated with the Sting Operation Set.

The set comprises these cosmetic items:

To obtain everything in the Sting Operation Bundle, you can purchase it at a discounted price of 1,100 V-Bucks. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.

The Xanthus skin in Fortnite can be purchased separately (Image via Epic Games)

Xanthus (Outfit + Selectable Styles) + Xanthus (LEGO Outfit), Stringer's Wings (Back Bling), and Serrated Stingers (Pickaxe) can be purchased for 800, 500, and 200 V-Bucks respectively.

How long will the Xanthus skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Xanthus will remain listed until February 28, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Xanthus skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till February 28, 2025, 8 pm Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will eventually return, as he is not exclusive.

Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.

