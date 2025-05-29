How to pilot the Star Destroyer in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

The ability to pilot the Star Destroyer in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is one of the latest features to be added as part of the latest v35.20 update. Apart from unvaulting items such as the junk rift, players can now pilot the infamous spacecraft and wreak havoc on other players with the powerful Turbolaser bombardment.

Here's how you can pilot the Star Destroyer in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3.

Jump into the Star Destroyer in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 and use the Turbolaser to damage structures and players (Image via Epic Games)

You can pilot the Star Destroyer in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 with ease, allowing you to use the powerful Turbolaser to blow up structures and deal devastating damage to opponents.

Follow these steps to pilot the Star Destroyer in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3:

Halfway through the match, you will get a notification that the portal for the Star Destroyer is open, and it will place a marker on the map. Follow the marker and be the first one to reach the portal. Once you have reached it, interact with it or simply walk inside it to be transported to the Star Destroyer. Once inside the Destroyer, it will fly straight, and you will have the controls to zoom and fire. You will not be able to steer the Star Destroyer. Once the timer is up, you will be rifted and transported back to the battlefield.

It is important to remember that the Star Destroyer can be accessed by a single player or team per match. Once it has been claimed by a player or a team, you will have to wait till the next match to get your hands on this unique feature. A great strategy is to be located in the centre of the map so that you can reach the portal at the earliest and jump into the craft.

The Turbolaser of the Star Destroyer in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 deals significant damage to structures and devastating damage to players. Gamers on the ground will notice the starship strafing in a straight path overhead during its flight.

Players will be able to access this Star Destroyer till the end of the season of Galactic Battle on June 7, 2025. So head out there and annihilate your opponents with this powerful craft and get a major boost on your way to a victory royale.

