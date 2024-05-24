How to use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

By Pranav Maytray
Modified May 24, 2024 19:57 GMT
Flaming Boost Hoops add some speed to your Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 experience. (Image via Epic Games)

Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 are now available, allowing players to explore and navigate the Chapter 5 map quicker than usual. These new hoops are placed at many different points on the Island and serve as the developers' way of adding more mobility options. They can be passed through either on foot or by using a vehicle. When this is done, the passing player gets infused with Nitro, giving them a huge boost down the path they are on.

Additionally, passing through the hoops can also count towards a daily Quest, allowing gamers to get a jumpstart on the Wrecked Battle Pass.

This article will break down how you can find and use Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 to explore desert wasteland faster as well as more efficiently.

Using Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

1) Acquire a vehicle

Vehicles can be found in abundance on the Chapter 5 map. (Image via Epic Games)
This step is not absolutely necessary, as you can go through Flaming Boost Hoops on foot. However, to get the most out of these new structures and their power, it is recommended that you use a vehicle.

As of the time of writing, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has three types of vehicles in the game — the Whiplash, the Grandeur Trailsmasher SUV, and the Trail Thrasher Dirt Bike. These spawn in various locations on the map, so it should not be too hard to find one of them.

2) Finding a Flaming Boost Hoop

There are many different Flaming Boost Hoops on the Chapter 5 map. (Image via Epic Games)
Players will be happy to know that there is an abundance of Flaming Boost Hoops in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. These structures can be found on many roads and bridges across the map.

However, Flaming Boost Hoops are the most common in the Nitrodrome POI, one of the new locations added in Chapter 5 Season 3. Here, players can find two of them, with one at each end of the POI.

Once you go through a Flaming Boost Hoop, you will be thrust forward with incredible force. Then, the player, as well as their vehicle, will be infused with Nitro. This will provide more stamina to the gamer and more fuel to the vehicle.

